Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,369,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 249,436 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Arch Capital Group worth $228,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ACGL traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,035. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.