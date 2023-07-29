Arbitrum Price Tops $1.18 on Top Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $43.85 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.17906542 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 437 active market(s) with $74,556,787.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

