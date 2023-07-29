ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Up 67.4% in July

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ARB IOT Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ARBB opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14. ARB IOT Group has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services. It also offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

