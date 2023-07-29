Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Issues Earnings Results

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

Antero Resources Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,692,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,989. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.44. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research firms have commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Antero Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Antero Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,045,000 after acquiring an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 345.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,367,000 after purchasing an additional 86,487 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

