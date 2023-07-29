Ankr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38.41 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Ankr has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $266.89 million and $38.41 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,297.93 or 1.00021914 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002260 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02646068 USD and is up 5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $32,367,205.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.