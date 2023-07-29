ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.43

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.43 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 15.75 ($0.20). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 727,720 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.54) target price on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get ANGLE alerts:

ANGLE Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.07.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.