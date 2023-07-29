ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.43

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.43 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 15.75 ($0.20). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 727,720 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.54) target price on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.
ANGLE Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.07.
ANGLE Company Profile
ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ANGLE
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.