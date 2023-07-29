Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,127 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of UFP Technologies worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UFPT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total value of $342,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,758 shares of company stock worth $3,557,125. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFPT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.27. The stock had a trading volume of 41,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.84. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $205.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

