Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 306 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

MSA traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.95. 90,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -981.65 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $176.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently -1,105.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,991 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

