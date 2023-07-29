Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

TPL traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $1,503.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,366.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,615.32. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 46.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

