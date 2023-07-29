Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,516 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Insider Activity

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Philip Woodlief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLMN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 622,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,485. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.77 and a beta of 1.55. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

