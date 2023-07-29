Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,945. The company has a current ratio of 55.87, a quick ratio of 55.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.81. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $331.67 million for the quarter.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Nelnet Profile

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Read More

