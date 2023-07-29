Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Invests $12.06 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 173,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 4.7 %

AZN traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.33. 7,595,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $221.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

