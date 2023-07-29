Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,721,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,506,114. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $270.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,786 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

