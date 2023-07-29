Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Janus International Group worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 72,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 1,938.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Janus International Group

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $70,098,634.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janus International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JBI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,334. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $12.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.58 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 32.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Articles

