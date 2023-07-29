Analyzing CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) & Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CoreCivic and Hammerson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hammerson 1 2 1 0 2.00

CoreCivic currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Hammerson has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,362.69%. Given Hammerson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hammerson is more favorable than CoreCivic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

79.6% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CoreCivic and Hammerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.85 billion 0.59 $122.32 million $0.99 9.62 Hammerson $185.36 million 9.03 -$590.05 million N/A N/A

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Risk & Volatility

CoreCivic has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 6.25% 4.51% 1.97% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CoreCivic beats Hammerson on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated 44 correctional and detention facilities, 23 residential reentry centers, and 8 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, operator and developer of sustainable prime urban real estate. We create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come.

