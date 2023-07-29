Analyzing Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) and Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) and Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amerigo Resources and Antofagasta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Antofagasta 3 5 0 0 1.63

Antofagasta has a consensus price target of $1,102.58, suggesting a potential upside of 5,145.19%. Given Antofagasta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antofagasta is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Dividends

Profitability

Amerigo Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Antofagasta pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Amerigo Resources pays out -450.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Antofagasta pays out 155.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Amerigo Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Antofagasta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources -1.31% -1.77% -0.92% Antofagasta N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Amerigo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Antofagasta shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Amerigo Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Antofagasta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $168.05 million 1.17 $4.37 million ($0.02) -59.70 Antofagasta N/A N/A N/A $0.60 34.81

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Antofagasta. Amerigo Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antofagasta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antofagasta beats Amerigo Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries. In addition, it provides rail and road cargo services to mining customers in northern Chile. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Antofagasta plc is a subsidiary of Metalinvest Establishment.

