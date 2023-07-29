Analysts Set Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Price Target at $469.50

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $469.50.

RDWWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.13) to GBX 440 ($5.64) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Price Performance

Redrow stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Redrow has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.