Analysts Set Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) PT at $20.17

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $14.81 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.45. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $27,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,897.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 553,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

