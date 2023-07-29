Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stake Raised by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,926 shares during the period. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.45% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $28,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after buying an additional 630,603 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after buying an additional 218,357 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,019. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $347,343.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,345.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $347,343.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,345.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

