Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 1.4 %

APH traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.57. 4,533,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,068. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,605,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,933,000 after purchasing an additional 667,998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,936,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.