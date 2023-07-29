Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Amphenol stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,068. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 5.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol by 11.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,855,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,508,000 after acquiring an additional 185,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

