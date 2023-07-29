Ampfield Management L.P. Purchases 15,206 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ampfield Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up about 21.4% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ampfield Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $31,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,800,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $22,616,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 539.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TDG traded down $7.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $885.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $845.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $900.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,628,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.