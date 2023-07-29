Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 18.8%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) traded down 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 24,524,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 10,363,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Amigo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Amigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.