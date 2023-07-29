Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.12.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $236.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,845. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

