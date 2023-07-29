America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.91

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.91 and traded as high as $115.69. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $115.43, with a volume of 30,038 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a market capitalization of $757.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $30,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 725,884 shares in the company, valued at $57,707,778. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,330,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $30,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 725,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,707,778. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

