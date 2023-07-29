American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.94

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.94 and last traded at $77.79, with a volume of 19796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 162.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in American Woodmark by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.