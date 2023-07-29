American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.72 to $4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.78. American Water Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.82 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,470,000 after purchasing an additional 423,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,708,000 after buying an additional 297,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.