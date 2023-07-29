American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

NYSE NYC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. American Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $36.08.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($4.43). American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 69.20%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Strategic Investment will post -6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Strategic Investment by 2,122.4% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Strategic Investment by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in American Strategic Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Strategic Investment by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

