American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE NYC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. American Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $36.08.
American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($4.43). American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 69.20%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Strategic Investment will post -6.23 earnings per share for the current year.
American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
