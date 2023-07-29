American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
American Lithium Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. American Lithium Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.16.
About American Lithium Minerals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Lithium Minerals
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.