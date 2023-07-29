American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Lithium Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. American Lithium Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

