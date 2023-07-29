American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Director Sells $26,139.25 in Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

American International Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AIG opened at $60.17 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

