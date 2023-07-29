American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 96,509 shares changing hands.

American Bio Medica Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About American Bio Medica

(Get Free Report)

American Bio Medica Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.