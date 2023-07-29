American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 1,001,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,903,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

American Battery Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company, a battery materials company, engages in supplying battery metals. The company explores for resources of battery metals; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

