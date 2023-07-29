Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,540 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.