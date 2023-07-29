Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Short Interest Up 25.5% in July

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 441,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Alpine 4 Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ALPP stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alpine 4 has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

Get Alpine 4 alerts:

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine 4

About Alpine 4

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine 4 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Alpine 4 by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alpine 4 during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.