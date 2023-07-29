Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Short Interest Up 25.5% in July

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 441,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Shares of ALPP stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alpine 4 has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.
Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter.
Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.
