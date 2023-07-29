AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares during the period. True Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 246,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,644 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $189,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $59.68. 3,403,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,532. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

