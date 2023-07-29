AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,398 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,793,000 after buying an additional 438,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,087,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,004,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,364. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

