AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,393,928 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393,928 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 8.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $100,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,396,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,988,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.62. 1,318,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.38. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.64.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

