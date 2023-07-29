AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,315,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,384. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $161.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.84. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

