AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,059 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 830,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,039. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

