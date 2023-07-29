AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $532,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.6% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 624,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,948,000 after buying an additional 203,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 291,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,518,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.37. 1,889,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,845. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.80. The company has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

