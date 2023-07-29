AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $172,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,137 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. 48,658,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,329,082. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

