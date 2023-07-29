AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 290.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.87. 2,695,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.97 and its 200-day moving average is $382.27. The company has a market capitalization of $319.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

