AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,295,251,000,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 285,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSK. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 867,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,720. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.