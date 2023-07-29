AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ILCG stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.86. 29,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $64.85.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.