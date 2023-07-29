AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.48. 3,209,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.65 and its 200-day moving average is $336.23. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

