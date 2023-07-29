AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $11.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $48.78. 1,604,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

