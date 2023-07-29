Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $520,226.30

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $103.90 million and $520,226.30 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003045 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

