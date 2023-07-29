Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.25

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $9.82. Almirall shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 314 shares traded.

Almirall Stock Up 11.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

