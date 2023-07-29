Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

Ally Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NYSE ALLY opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 108.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

