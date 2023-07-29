Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 901.9% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 96,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,968. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERC. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

